As the Supreme Court ponders the fate of Roe v. Wade in this country, states like Texas have already enacted abortion bans that prevent residents from getting the abortion care they need and encouraged people to snitch on people who get abortions. Unfortunately, some people have already been victimized by these new laws. But some companies are taking a stand to make sure that their employees get the care they need. Yelp has confirmed to Mic today to that it will cover the travel costs for its Texas employees who need abortions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO