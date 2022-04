Pastor Susan Champion, rear, and Jane Wynn, both of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall, pose with many of the Easter bunnies that were collected at the church recently for the Susquehanna Valley Big Twins’ 13th Annual Bunny Run. The church serves as a collection and drop-off site each year for the community to donate the bunnies that are then taken by SVBT members to area hospitals where the new stuffed animals are handed out to children who are hospitalized over the Easter holiday.

MILL HALL, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO