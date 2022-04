Lucinda “Cindy” Gail Koll, age 65, of Atlantic, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at The Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE, from complications of a brain bleed. Cindy was born on September 30th, 1956, to Vernon Owen and Shari (Summy) Owen in North Carolina. She...

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 22 DAYS AGO