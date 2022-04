If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Kenneth Branagh took home his first Oscar for best original screenplay for Belfast, adding to the coming-of-age film’s accolades. Breakout star Jude Hill was also named best young actor at the Critics Choice Awards, where the film also earned the best ensemble award and best original screenplay. At BAFTA, Belfast won outstanding British film. The film was also nominated for best director...

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO