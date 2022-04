Click here to read the full article. Since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February, more than 5 million people have been displaced within the battered country and at least 3 million people have emigrated to escape the violence, according to the United Nations. Global art organizations have stepped up with initiatives to support cultural workers and students affected by the war, from residences to job placements and direct financial aid. On Wednesday, the New York–based Helen Frankenthaler Foundation said it will distribute $2.5 million in grants to international organizations leading efforts to protect at-risk artists and cultural heritage...

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO