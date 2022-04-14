‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!

