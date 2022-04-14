‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

With Moon Knight nearly here, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting some pretty solid -- although not quite spectacular -- reviews. Rotten Tomatoes released the first-look score, based on early reviews, and as of this morning, Moon Knight was "fresh" at 77% positive reviews based on 31 reviewers. A few hours later, with six additional reviews, the series currently sits at 73%. That makes it the lowest-rated Marvel series to debut on Disney+, although that's perhaps less of an indictment of Moon Knight when you consider that the MCU in general has been getting lower recently, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being a notable exception.
