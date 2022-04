Down syndrome is the most common genetic abnormality, impacting roughly 1 out of every 1000 live births in the United States. The percentages are higher when the mother is over the age of 40. The genetic disorder was first identified and categorized by Dr. John Langdon Down (1828-1896), a British physician in London in 1862. Then and for more than a century later, people with Down syndrome were often called Mongoloid, moron, retarded...or even freak, and until the late 1970s and 80′s a young adult with Down syndrome was more likely to be institutionalized than employed and allowed to be a productive member of society.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 25 DAYS AGO