Connecticut State

Does Connecticut need to improve its Greenhouse gas emission goals?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates say Connecticut needs to step up its emission goals...

One Green Planet

Washington State Moves to Ban All Gas-Powered Cars by 2030

Washington state is joining other cities around the world in committing to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2030. Paris, California, and the entire UK are some of the cities that have already begun to move away from gas-powered cars and commit to only allowing the sale of electric cars in the following years. Washington state will only allow the sale of electric cars beginning in 2030. The plan is part of the state’s larger climate change plan that is focused on rebuilding the local transportation system.
The Independent

Boomers responsible for nearly one third of greenhouse gas emissions, study suggests

Baby boomers in developed countries have a bigger climate footprint than other age groups, according to a new study that says people over 60 accounted for nearly a third of the greenhouse gas emissions in 2015.While this age group's contribution to the national total consumption-based emissions was about 25 per cent in 2005, it jumped to 32.7 per cent in 2015, said scientists, including those from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).The study, published earlier this month in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the trend is mainly due to changes in the expenditure patterns of senior citizens.
Harvard Health

Current electric vehicles subsidies fail to reduce overall emissions, says Harvard Law study

Subsidies offered by the federal government for the purchase of new electric vehicles (EVs) may actually increase total greenhouse gas emissions without similar aid for secondhand buyers, concludes a new study led by Ashley Nunes, Ph.D., a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Labor and Worklife Program. Nunes says that is because many buyers of new EVs — usually more affluent households — don’t use them as their primary vehicle nor keep them for very long, making miles driven by the car’s subsequent owners necessary to attaining an overall reduction in emissions.
protocol.com

Exxon is dealing with greenhouse gas emissions by … mining crypto?

Oil and gas giant Exxon is taking tentative steps in a new direction. No, it's not winding down fossil fuel extraction, which needs to be done, fast. Rather, the company is reportedly piloting a project to divert methane gas that would be flared and using it to mine cryptocurrency. According...
Phys.org

People over 60 are greenhouse gas emission 'bad guys'

Baby boomers have a big climate footprint. In 2005, people over 60 accounted for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015, that number jumped to nearly 33%. "Older people used to be thrifty. The generation that experienced World War II was careful about how they used resources. The 'new elderly' are different," says Edgar Hertwich, an NTNU professor in the Industrial Ecology Programme.
The Guardian

US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden administration’s most sweeping environmental actions to date. The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules faces staunch...
IFLScience

Boomers In Rich Countries Cause 33 Percent Of Greenhouse Emissions

Baby Boomers in the world's richest countries are responsible for a large fraction of greenhouse gas emissions, more than their parents, according to a new study published in Nature Climate Change. The research looked at the gas footprint of households across age groups in the 27 countries in the European...
Phys.org

Tracking greenhouse gas emissions from ships in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway

A new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimates that ships in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway (GL-SLS) consumed more than 500,000 tons of fuel and emitted more than 1.6 million tons (Mt) of CO2 in 2019. The new, wide-ranging emissions inventory for 2019 also shows that ships flagged to the United States and Canada were together responsible for nearly 80% of total CO2 emissions, each about 40%.
InsideClimate News

FERC Says it Will Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions and ‘Environmental Justice’ Impacts in Approving New Natural Gas Pipelines

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued new policy statements saying its approval process for natural gas pipelines and liquified natural gas facilities will take greenhouse gas emissions and “environmental justice” impacts into consideration in determining whether the infrastructure projects are in the public interest. Although non-binding, the...
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Markey Agrees With New SEC Rule Requiring Public Companies To Disclose Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, released the following statement today in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) proposed rule on climate-related disclosures for investors. Today, March 23, the...
bloomberglaw.com

New England ‘Fuel Fight’ Portends Trouble for Clean Energy Grid

As Bob Kump sees it, the zero-emissions power produced by abundant Canadian waters should connect to Massachusetts customers as a way to meet clean energy goals and lower electricity prices in a region with short supplies of natural gas and an emerging renewable energy sector. But the. Avangrid Inc. executive...
Cape Cod Times

Hyannis expansion complete for Ocean State Job Lot

HYANNIS — Ocean State Job Lot announced the completed expansion of its store at 390 Barnstable Road on April 14. The store expanded its original footprint from 17,000 square feet to nearly 34,000 square feet, according to a company press release. The expansion came from the empty retail space next to to Ocean State Job Lot, which was...
