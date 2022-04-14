ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Vehicle Rollover Closes Portion of S.R. 89 in Chino Valley

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 04/13/2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on S.R. 89 at the Kalinich Lane roundabout. When officers arrived on scene, they found a tractor-trailer overturned in the southbound #2 lane of S.R. 89, in the roundabout at Kalinich Lane. The tractor-trailer was transporting dry...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Chino Valley Officers#S R 89
