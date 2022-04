March is Women’s History Month and KPIX is highlighting ways Bay Area women are paving a path for the next generation. SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In 2020, a group of Bay Area women inspired by what they saw happening in the world came together to start a wellness community to create the change they wanted to see. Through breath and movement, yoga can bring a plethora of benefits to one’s body and mind. But for some, walking into a yoga studio can be extremely intimidating. “Being a black woman in larger body, found it challenging at times to go to a class...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO