ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly Flats, CA

‘It’s Tearing The Community Apart’: Controversial New Water Bills Coming For Grizzly Flats Properties Destroyed In Caldor Fire

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCVMc_0f8n5lBZ00

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — There is new controversy in the aftermath of the Caldor Fire. The community services district that serves the burned-down area of Grizzly Flats is starting to charge for water service connections—even if property owners’ homes are no longer standing.

The water is flowing in Roger and Mary Wells’ home, which is still standing in Grizzly Flats. After the Caldor Fire, almost all of their neighbors’ homes are destroyed.

“Oh, it’s devastating,” Roger Wells said.

Jared McVey and his family’s home burned down.

“We’ve left because I’ve seen the devastation, and quite frankly I don’t want to live through that every time I look out my window,” McVey said.

Now, both families—one with a home, one without—will have to pay a monthly water service charge to the Grizzly Flats Community Services District.

“I found it kind of startling, I guess you could say,” McVey said.

The Grizzly Flats Community Services District is out of money after the fire destroyed two-thirds of its customers’ homes. With reserve funds nearly gone, it needs to make money fast. Collecting the service fee from everyone, even those who lost everything, is the only way the board believes it can survive.

Jodi Lauther is the district’s general manager.

“I’m obviously very sympathetic to that you know, I lost my own home,” Lauther said when asked if the new charges are adding insult to injury. “Three of four district employees lost homes. We understand that’s hard to wrap your head around.”

In the effort to build back Grizzly Flats, the progress is proving painful.

“Without a working water district, you might as well forget it,” Wells said.

The district meets Thursday to determine if it will let some property owners disconnect their water lines to avoid a monthly charge.

“It’s tearing the community apart,” McVey said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights City Leaders Consider Solutions To Drive-Through Dilemma

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights city leaders are faced with a drive-through dilemma. The fast-food takeout option is popular with many customers who prefer to stay in their car. “Sometimes you don’t have time to go inside and wait in line to order,” one customer said in a local drive-through. Citrus Heights currently has 69 drive-through businesses, but community concerns surfaced earlier this year when a new Raising Cane’s restaurant opened on Greenback Lane. “This needs to be managed in some way,” Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer said. In February, Schaefer said he wanted to consider a five-year moratorium on drive-throughs. “We just want to slow...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Grizzly Flats, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Grizzly Flats, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Wells
KCRA.com

Sacramento homeless campsite cleared in agreement to lease land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeless encampment in Sacramento that has sparked concerns and complaints from residents and businesses was cleared out on Monday after a group of property owners joined together to lease it. The lease calls for the city to fence off the vacant parcel of land while...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne River Spring Pulse Water Releases Set To Start On Saturday

MODESTO (CBS13) – Water managers say they will be starting the spring pulse flows in the Tuolumne River on Saturday. The Turlock Irrigation District sent out an alert about the impending flow increase ahead of Easter weekend. Officials note that the pulse flows are expected to cause a noticeable increase in river elevation. While officials say the Tuolumne River will not reach flood stage with the spring pulse flows, the water level is expected to rise above typical winter river levels – including up to the flood plain on the north bank of the river between Dry Creek and the Highway 99 bridge. Officials say the spring pulse flow is scheduled to start on Saturday and last for 10 days. At its peak, flows are expected to be at 2,385 cubic feet per second. About 14,000 acre-feet of water will be released in total, the Turlock Irrigation District says. The pulse flows help juvenile salmon migrate out of the Tuolumne River into the Delta.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Water Service#Water District#Bills#Community Services
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch's Red Caboose Restaurant destroyed by fire

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A well-known restaurant in Antioch was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The fire broke out at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the Red Caboose Restaurant on 210 Fulton Shipyard, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "Well, I don’t even know what to say" said Judy...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Waterfront Fire In Benicia

BENICIA (CBS13) — Fire crews are working to put out a third alarm fire off of Bayshore Road near the Amport docks in Benicia, said the Benicia Fire Department. The fire department is advising people to avoid the area. There is currently no shelter in place advisory due to the wind blowing from West to East, however, if the wind changes this may change.
BENICIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tiny Home Community Could Be Coming To Old Grocery Store Site In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new tiny house community could be coming to South Sacramento. County leaders have announced plans for 100 tiny homes made from pallets at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads. The site used to be a grocery store. It still needs approval from the board of supervisors. If the project gets the green light, it could open as early as this summer.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne River Will Rise Drastically As Water Is Released From Don Pedro Reservoir To Send Salmon Out To Sea

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Water officials are about to let a lot of water out of Lake Don Pedro to help sweep newly hatched salmon out to sea. Officials are also warning people about the Tuolumne River in Modesto, which is expected to rise eleven times its current level. The water is expected to rise 4 to 6 feet in the next 24 hours. The Turlock Irrigation District is warning hikers, anglers, and other visitors to stay out of the water. “The water is going to be very cold because we’ve increased the flow, so if you get into the river hypothermia can...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy