Black Bears turn to an alum

Desmond Phillips grew up dreaming of Austin basketball.

Now the dreaming has gone somewhere he never imagined. Phillips is the new head coach for the boys basketball program at Austin.

“I grew up watching Tyler Holloway shoot the ball,” Phillips said. “He was my Steph Curry before there was a Steph Curry. I thought he was more than human. That’s why I became a shooting guard.

“When I got into coaching, my dream was to get back to Austin just to help the program. I never imagined I would have the opportunity to someday be the head coach.”

Phillips takes the head coaching position after Major Deacon was dismissed after three seasons. The Black Bears (20-11) advanced to the Northwest Regional this past season before losing to Oak Mountain, 56-37, in the semifinals.

Deacon’s record at Austin was 51-34 with one area championship and two trips to the regional.

Phillips becomes the seventh basketball head coach at Austin since the program began under Hall of Fame coach Joe Jones in 1963.

Jones was followed by Bob Harpe, Stuart Allen, Demond Garth and Jake Miles. Harpe was a long-time assistant coach for Jones. Allen, Garth and Miles each played at Austin.

“The thing that impresses us about Desmond is his passion for Austin basketball and his vision for the program moving forward,” Garth said. “He wants Austin basketball players to be ambassadors to the community.”

Phillips is looking to return a passion for a particular part of the game that has long defined the Black Bears. That’s great defense.

““We’ll never be the biggest team or have the best shooters or have the fastest players, but we can play defense with a passion,” Phillips said. “You can have off nights on offense, but you can play great defense every game.”

On Phillips desk sit pages outlining the summer program for his team. There are play dates at Auburn, Wallace State, Huntsville High and Hazel Green. Phillips turns 30 on June 21 when Austin visits Hazel Green.

“Summer is always important for any program, but this summer may be the most important of all,” Phillips said. “I want my players to understand the culture of this program.”

