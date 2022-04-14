ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

New siren warning system to be installed in Paradise

By Tori Apodaca
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise is one step closer to getting a much-needed emergency siren system. While Paradise will soon have an early warning system, people living in other areas on the Ridge wonder if they will. “I was not warned I could tell you that right...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Sirens and voice system will be tested

Fort Riley issued a social media reminder that from through next Wednesday, March 30, maintenance crews will repair and test tornado sirens and the giant voice system across Fort Riley. The tests are one minute in duration. The crews will work during the day, from approximately 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
RILEY, KS
KOLR10 News

Grant will help fund new sirens in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. - Springtime in the Ozarks brings warmer temperatures and severe weather. When it comes to sending out warnings about those storms, city officials in this Greene County town are making upgrades to keep residents safe. The City of Strafford says it has had issues in recent years with its outdoor severe weather siren system. At least two of the town's three units dated back to the Cold-War era. Parts for repairs were becoming scarce. The city applied for, and received, American Rescue Plan Act grant to pay for 50% of two brand new sirens. The total cost for the upgrades is $52,000. Martha Smartt, City Administrator, explained, “We are very pleased that we were selected to be able to receive this funding. It would have been very difficult for us to be able to make this happen apart from that. She added, “We hope to get this moving forward very quickly. But, due to staffing issues with the vendor, we have been assured it should be completed by the end of 2022.” Emergency managers remind all of us that sirens are designed to alert people outdoors. So, it's important to have several ways to get weather warnings. Those could include cell phones, weather radios, and tools like the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox weather app.
STRAFFORD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magalia, CA
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Government
Paradise, CA
Government
Kait 8

Mississippi County town adding new sirens

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town is adding two additional tornado sirens for extra coverage. Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the town already had three sirens, but there wasn’t enough for the size of the town. The new sirens will be on the south side of...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Wild flash floods see scores of Alabama motorists rescued from high waters

Heavy rain storms in Alabama caused flash floods that saw emergency services rescue a string of motorists stuck in high water.Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city and performed eight rescues.In one incident a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and after being given CPR was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.“Please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham!” the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted.“Multiple water rescues, cars swept away in flood waters, roads impassable…flooding reports continue to rush in.”And they added: “Important reminder: Not all rescues are ‘swift’ water...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ammonia explosion risk at California food plant fire prompts evacuations

A fire at a food processing plant in Salinas, California has led to evacuations and schools being closed.The fire began at around 7.15pm on Wednesday at the 225,000 square-foot (20,903 square metres) Taylor Farms Processing Facility.The fire prompted authorities to evacuate surrounding areas and as of Thursday morning, four schools have been closed. Just after 5.30am, officials announced the closure of Lincoln Elementary, Monterey Park Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, and Los Padres Elementary, according to Bay City News. The closures follow a shelter-in-place order issued earlier on Thursday affecting around 35,000 people at 7,000 addresses. The area under evacuation orders...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning System#Siren
The Guardian

Memories of bygone era could stop flash flooding in Suffolk village

Suffolk folk have long memories, passed down through generations. So the recollections of the late Sidney Rampling of the village of Brettenham, passed on through another local man, Alan Scrivenor, still inform the residents of nearby Lower Road, Rattlesden, about flooding. Scrivenor thought Rampling would not have let farmers use excuses about climate breakdown and heavier bursts of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy