However one feels about the word “festival” as a descriptor for fashion, there is no denying that a large scale event offers more opportunities to show off one’s personal style… and nobody wants to be seen rocking the same mall garb as that gal in line at the port-o-potties, do they? If you’re still looking to spice up your wardrobe (for Coachella or just for the Summer in L.A.) legendary Italian label Fiorucci has some chic and unique looks to choose from at the Fred Segal Flagship store on Sunset Blvd.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO