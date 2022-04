Actor Mads Mikkelsen was a late addition to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as he was brought in to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald after production has already kicked off, but the actor hopes this isn't his only outing as the character, as he recently revealed his appreciation for the complexities of the character. The series up to this point has featured Grindelwald as the main antagonist, so it would seem likely that the figure would stay in the series, though with the recasting of the role, it wouldn't be entirely unexpected if another performer was brought in for the character in a future film. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theaters now.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO