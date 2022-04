Ukrainians who have arrived in the UK after fleeing from war have been placed in hotels for asylum seekers, The Independent has learnt.Ministers are facing calls to provide “urgent clarity” on the rights of Ukrainian refugees entering Britain without visas after it emerged a number have arrived via ferry from Ireland in recent weeks.In some cases they have ended up in hotel accommodation, prompting concern that this leaves them in a system that is “not fit for purpose” and where they will face long delays on their asylum decision, creating a discriminatory approach towards those arriving without visas.The UK government...

