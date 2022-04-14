ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewbsi_0f8mx89T00

On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins.  Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th.

Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was played and kind words were shared.

Haskins will remain in the hearts of Buckeyes forever.  See pictures below from the emotional tribute.

1. Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dw5XR_0f8mx89T00
Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

2. Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPSbo_0f8mx89T00
Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Former wide receiver Chris Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes reads personal thoughts during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

3. Ohio State Running back Master Teague III speaks at the vigil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8F3n_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Running back Master Teague III of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to fans and students during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

4. Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays Carmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TEzR_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays Carmen Ohio during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

5. Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdKtQ_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Flowers, lit candles and messages are left outside Ohio Stadium during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

6. A fan has a quiet moment during the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAoVo_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan attends a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

7. A fan has a quiet moment at the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgMey_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan reacts during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

8. Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zo9ar_0f8mx89T00 Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan attends a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
WGAU

Multiple services planned for late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Multiple funeral services are planned for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died Saturday when he was struck by a dump truck on a South Florida interstate. According to The Athletic, the Steelers are planning a service on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, his wife Kalabrya Haskins announced in a statement.
NFL
WSYX ABC6

Several tributes planned for Dwayne Haskins during OSU football spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is planning to honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins with multiple tributes during Saturday's annual spring game. A moment of silence will be held, and a video will be shown at halftime, along with additional tributes still being finalized, head football coach Ryan Day said Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio Stadium is turning 100, and the celbration begins Saturday with the spring game

The old Horseshoe is turning 100 years old and the celebration and almost year-long party begins on Saturday with the annual LiFEsports spring game. “Ohio Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of all Buckeyes and it is a place of historic significance,” said President Kristina M. Johnson in a statement. “Families have celebrated a loved one’s academic achievement here, champions have been crowned here and it has helped so many of us fall in love with what it means to be a part of the Ohio State community. We are so excited to enjoy 100 years in the ’Shoe with thousands of our closest friends and we look forward to the celebration ahead this season.”
OHIO STATE
