Up to 290,000 shop staff, call centre and warehouse workers at Tesco are being awarded a bonus as a special thank you for their efforts over the past year, the retailer has announced.Tesco said it will pay out nearly £50 million in “thank you” bonuses to employees across its stores, customer fulfilment and customer engagement centres, worth 1.25% of their annual salaries, at the end of May.The group said the payout “recognises the way colleagues really stepped up to the industry challenges of the last year” and comes as it reported annual profits more than trebling to over £2 billion.I...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO