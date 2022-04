Queens Park Rangers twice came from behind to earn a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw and deny Huddersfield from closing the gap on the automatic promotion spots. The hosts knew victory would take them within two points of Bournemouth, in second, following their 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, but they couldn't capitalise against a QPR side that had lost their last five matches.

