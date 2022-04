An NHS worker has said she will not quit her job after winning her share of £1 million with a friend.Marion Wood, 60, an NHS worker at Northampton General Hospital, won the Lotto prize with her friend Michael Williams, 67, a retired construction worker.Ms Wood said her initial reaction was to exclaim: “I don’t know what a million in numbers looks like.”“Working through Covid in the NHS has been tough,” she said.“The amount of work has increased and, unfortunately, I have lost many family and friends.“However, work has kept me going, I love my job and I won’t be leaving...

