ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TSMC's Q1 profit up 45%, beats market estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan chip company TSMC posted a 45% surge in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by a semiconductor boom from people splurging on devices during the pandemic that led to a supply shortage of chips.

Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$202.7 billion from T$139.7 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$184.67 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Traders Are Bullish On This Semiconductor Stock

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM Wednesday climbed almost 4%, ahead of its first-quarter earnings report. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than three times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “The options market is implying a pretty sizable move of about 4.7%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic. Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's Meituan posts 31% rise in Q4 revenue, beating estimates

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by steady growth in its core business. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose to 49.5 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 60%, beats expectations

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent posted a bigger-than-expected 60% jump in fourth-quarter profit. Net profit for the three months through December rose to 95 billion yuan ($14.90 billion) from 59.3 billion yuan a year ago, above an average Refinitiv estimate of 30.76 billion drawn from 13 analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Apple Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for video games and consoles during the holiday season. Net sales stood at $2.25 billion in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $2.22 billion, according to IBES data from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Wall Street cuts McDonald's profit estimates on Russia costs

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts have slashed their forecasts for McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) 2022 and 2023 profit, the latest sign that some Western companies stand to take a financial hit as the costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine grow. Morgan Stanley on Thursday said it now...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

General Mills beats profit expectations, raises outlook

General Mills Inc. GIS, +2.84% shares rose 2.9% after it announced fiscal third quarter profit that beat expectations and raised its guidance. The food company posted net income totaling $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $595.7 million, or 96 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 78 cents. Sales of $4.538 billion were up from $4.520 billion and just below the FactSet consensus of $4.545 billion. General Mills raised its full year guidance and now expects sales growth of 5%, up from 4% to 5%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $18.804 billion, suggesting 3.7% growth. General Mills brands include Cheerios cereal, Blue Buffalo pet food and Chex Mix. General Mills stock is up 2.4% for the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Chalco's Net Profit Hits 14-year High After Surge In Metals Prices

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chalco, said on Tuesday its net income surged 564.6% in 2021 to log its best performance in 14 years, thanks to rising alumina and aluminium prices and higher production. Average global alumina prices rose 22% last year, Chalco said, while Shanghai aluminium futures...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy