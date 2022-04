Not that there's anything wrong with "going to a bar" as Americans often do, but for Brits, going to the pub is so much more: It's ingrained in British culture. Looking for proof? From June 2 to 5, Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. The occasion will be celebrated in plenty of ways, including an extra government holiday and a baking contest. But that's not all: As an additional treat to all of her loyal subjects, pubs will be allowed to stay open later than their usual hours.

