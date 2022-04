Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WATE) – We are “On the Road” in Anderson county to explore the American Museum of Science and Energy located in Oak Ridge. There is an old saying that if we forget the mistakes of the past, we are doomed to repeat them. At the American Museum of Science and Energy they take great pride in keeping the history of the “Secret City” alive and enjoyable to the multitude of visitors they receive every year. From virtual reality, to kinetic energy, to natural conservation, the museum known affectionally as “AMSE” boasts a large variety of scientific achievements that took place in our own backyard.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 23 DAYS AGO