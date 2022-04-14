ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Car crashes into building, ruptured gas line catches fire near 67th Ave and Bethany Home Road

By Kasey Brammell
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

GLENDALE — Glendale fire officials are investigating a fire caused by a vehicle that crashed into a building near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Wednesday...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Car hits two pedestrians in Mesa, killing one Tuesday night

MESA, AZ — One person was killed in a crash involving two pedestrians in Mesa Tuesday evening. Mesa Police Department officials say the crash occurred near Main Street and Dobson Road around 9 p.m. Investigators learned 40-year-old Aaron Conger and a woman were crossing the light rail tracks across...
MESA, AZ
WDTN

High-speed crash sends car into building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been injured after a speeding car sent her vehicle careening into a nearby building. Authorities on the scene said that a red car was quickly driving north on Rosedale Drive when he sped through the intersection with Riverview Avenue, colliding with a woman driving a black car. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into home on Navarre Ave. in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio — Westbound Navarre Ave. at Wheeling St. in Oregon was closed early on Saturday evening after a car crashed into a house on the 2500 block of Navarre. The car crashed into the brick home on the northwest corner of the intersection. Oregon Fire Department says a...
OREGON, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Home damaged in fire near County Line Rd

TULSA, Okla. — An abandoned home was damaged in a fire Thursday morning near Admiral and County Line Rd. Firefighters responded to the home just before 7:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was mainly in the attic...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Traffic Accident#Bethany Home Road
ABC 15 News

Teen boy found unresponsive in Phoenix apartment pool

PHOENIX — A teen boy is at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Officials say when firefighters arrived a bystander was performing CPR on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
ABC 15 News

DPS: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 near 99th Ave

AVONDALE — Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night on Interstate 10 eastbound near 99th Avenue. DPS has confirmed that someone was killed in the crash, but has not given any further details. I-10 eastbound is closed at 91st Avenue for an...
AVONDALE, AZ
13 WHAM

Car crashes, catches fire on Saxton St.; two seriously hurt

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two women were seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning on Saxton St. It happened around 4:30 under the railroad tracks overpass near Maple St. The car was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Two women were found laying directly outside the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WTRF

Two buildings a total loss after devastating fire on Wheeling Ave

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Two buildings in the uptown area of Cambridge are now a total loss following a devastating fire Saturday night, officials say. Cambridge Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Milner says that buildings at 505 and 507 Wheeling Avenue were in flames Saturday, with the fire spreading from the 505 building to the 507 building.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
KFOR

Car crashes into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A car crashed into a house in Oklahoma City Friday night. The crash occurred near SE 56th and Bodine. A KFOR crew was at the scene as Oklahoma City police and firefighters were responding to the home. Information was not available on whether the crash caused injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Wrong-Way Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Natural Gas Pipeline, Catching Fire

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a wrong-way driver traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a natural gas pipeline. It happened on March 23 when the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 360 at Ragland Road. Footage from the North Texas Tollway Authority camera system shows the car drive the wrong way and leaving the roadway as the driver approached the U.S. 287 southbound service road. That’s when the car crashed into the pipeline located 125 feet off the roadway; catching fire. The driver was transported via a helicopter to Parkland Hospital with significant burn injuries. Police said charges are pending based upon the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said that speed and failure to drive in the correct lane likely played a contributing factor in this crash.
MANSFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy