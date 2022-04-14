ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Hyundai Motor to invest 300 million won in Alabama EV plant

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], April 14 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor will invest USD 300 million (about 360 billion won) in its US Alabama plant to produce Santa Fe hybrid and Genesis Electrified GV70 models. This is the first time to produce eco-friendly vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs)...

The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
insideevs.com

BYD Discontinued Production Of Gas-Only Cars In March

BYD announced this week that it has stopped the production of cars powered only by gasoline. The final units rolled off the assembly line in March. The Chinese company will focus on rechargeable vehicles - battery-electric and plug-in hybrids. The move is not a surprise as the share of non-rechargeable,...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

The World Car of the Year will be an electric Ford, Kia or Hyundai

The New York International Auto Show will be held this April for the first time since 2019 and will once again be the venue for the World Car Awards. Finalists for the six categories that will be announced on April 13 have been revealed, including the three that will vie for the title of World Car of The Year.
CARS
TheStreet

Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

The cost of attempting to grab the lion's share of the this market won't be cheap. The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz reduces working hours at Sindelfingen plant

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) has reduced working hours for some staff at its Sindelfingen plant, where it produces models including the S-Class and E-Class, as supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine forced it to curtail production. The carmaker was shifting some production of parts...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Genesis plans US production starting with Electrified GV70

Genesis currently builds all of its vehicles in its home market of Korea, but starting this year the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group will start building cars in the U.S. Genesis on Wednesday announced that it will build the Electrified GV70 at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. It's part of a $7.4 billion investment Hyundai Motor Group plans in its U.S. operations though 2025, announced last May.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

Honda to introduce a new CR-V Hybrid this year, followed by the Accord Hybrid

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. HMC, -0.85% 7267, +0.64% said Thursday it will introduce a new CR-V Hybrid model this year, followed by a new Accord Hybrid, as part of its electrification strategy in North America to increase hybrid volume. The Japan-based auto maker said to make room for the production of the new models and to increase the volume of hybrid models, it will stop production of the Insight model in June. The Indiana Auto Plant that makes the Insight will then focus on production of the CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Civic Hatchback models. "Hybrid-electric vehicles are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are a critical pathway toward Honda's vision for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at American Honda Motor Co. Honda's U.S.-listed stock rose 0.5% in morning trading. It has lost 8.3% year to date, while the U.S.-listed shares of Japan-based rival Toyota Motor Corp.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

A Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company will build a factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs in a $2 billion investment that reinforces the state's leadership in battery production, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.The Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles, the Democratic governor said.The gigafactory's products will be made for multiple auto manufacturers globally.The announcement represents Kentucky's second-largest economic development investment, the governor said, following an even larger battery production plant announcement last year.“With today’s announcement, we solidify that the commonwealth of...
BUSINESS

