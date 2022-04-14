ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

What to do if you are a Window Select customer with an issue

By Tajma Hall
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) --- Concerns about Menomonee Falls window company, Window Select, continue as complaints against the company are still rolling in. Many customers report paying for products and never receiving what they ordered. Other customers say they waited months for their orders and when they finally...

cbs58.com

