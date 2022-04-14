ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $34 million.

A tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a bait shop in Waterford in Central California and is worth $37,676, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 10, 14, 17, 40 and the Mega number was 19. The jackpot was $33 million. The drawing was the 27th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

