ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal investigating incident of homophobic abuse during Brighton game

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS5oO_0f8mofFg00

April 14 (Reuters) - Arsenal are investigating an incident of homophobic abuse during Saturday's Premier League home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, the club said in a statement.

Arsenal said two supporters were removed from the stadium and that the club had "stepped up" stewarding operations in the area where the abuse was reported.

"Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club," Arsenal said on Wednesday.

"The incidents that were reported are now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified."

A similar incident marred a match between the same sides at Brighton's AMEX Stadium in October. An Arsenal supporter was issued a three-year banning order following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The supporter was also banned indefinitely from Brighton's stadium.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Gay couple subjected to homophobic abuse on late night bus

Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the bus service in Cheltenham last week by a group of teenagers. A same sex couple have been subjected to homophobic abuse by a gang of youths on bus, police said. Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the late night...
SOCIETY
SPORTbible

Transgender Goalkeeper's Club Slams 'Disgraceful And Tasteless' Comments After Player's England Universities Call-Up

Hastings United Women has condemned the “disgraceful and tasteless” backlash received in response to transgender goalkeeper Blair Hamilton earning an England Universities call-up. Hamilton, who is a PhD student at the University of Brighton, previously played men’s football before transitioning and currently plays for Hastings United Women.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Brighton Hove Albion
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested in Dublin

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC match since July of last year. However, his comeback to the ring is the least of the Irishman’s immediate priorities. According to Irish Independent writer Robin Schiller, McGregor was arrested in west Dublin Tuesday evening for dangerous driving. Schiller’s article states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

West Yorkshire sisters missing since 2018 found 'safe and well'

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing more than four years ago have been found, police have confirmed. Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018. West Yorkshire Police said they were both found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
WORLD
SkySports

Fran Kirby ruled out of action for Chelsea and England Women as she 'puts health first'

Chelsea and England Women striker Fran Kirby has ruled herself out of action for an indefinite amount of time as she continues to battle ongoing health struggles. The forward has been absent from competition since February, confirming in a tweet on Friday evening that she plans to "put her health first", before thanking people for the messages of support she has received.
UEFA
The US Sun

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – FA Cup semi-final: TV channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news

CHELSEA are looking to keep their last realistic hope of silverware this season alive as they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues looked like they had secured a miracle Champions League comeback against Real Madrid in midweek, before being bundled out of the competition by the brilliance of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Wednesday’s Ugly Tunnel Spat

The waning minutes of Wednesday’s big Champions League game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid took an ugly turn that ultimately got police involved. In the 89th minute, Atletico defender Stefan Savic got into a pulling match with City midfielder Phil Foden. The two had to be separated. But when City striker Jack Grealish got involved, things got extremely heated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during last Saturday's win at Aston Villa. Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue, while Japhet Tanganga is the only other long-term absentee. Brighton will be without ill midfielder Steven Alzate and injured defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy