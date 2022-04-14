ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Attorney General Persists In Fight Against Dangerous And Unlawful Conditions At Apartment Complexes

By Editor Editor
city-countyobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS—Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit today against JPC Affordable Housing Foundation, Inc. for their role in allowing certain Indianapolis apartment complexes in Indianapolis to fall into egregious disrepair, endangering the health, safety, and welfare of thousands of residents. The lawsuit was filed in conjunction with lawsuits by Citizens Energy...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
MSNBC

Court orders lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants to be disbarred

On Friday, a Virginia court disbarred Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who has represented several high-profile Jan. 6 defendants. His clients have included Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander, according to Politico, the first to report Moseley's disbarment. Both Rhodes and Alexander have been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Affordable Housing#Lawsuits#Citizens Energy#Fox Club Apartments#Jcp#Westside Of Indianapolis
Fox 19

Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Lawrenceburg man was convicted of felony stalking Wednesday. Cole Hornsby, 22, faces two and a half years in prison following the conviction, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens. While Hornsby was a student at East Central High School, he “became infatuated” with...
bloomberglaw.com

Las Vegas Lawyer Shot by FBI During Raid Faces SEC Ponzi Lawsuit

A lawyer and his firm are among a group that schemed to raise $449 million for investments in purported litigation settlements, then misappropriated funds for boats and a private jet, the SEC alleges in federal court in Nevada. Matthew Wade Beasley, Beasley Law Group PC, and nine other defendants took...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WIBC.com

Bank Robbery Suspect Claims He Needed Money For His Family

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police say a suspect in a Monday bank robbery may be connected to three other bank heists that stretched over a period of 18 months. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, police say, Richard Gammon Jr., 25, of Indianapolis, admitted he’d robbed the PNC Bank branch at 7876 E. 96th St.
FISHERS, IN
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week joined a coalition of 19 state attorneys general in calling on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen protections against lead poisoning. In comments on the EPA‘s “Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities,” the coalition called the draft strategy a “strong starting … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning" The post Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WISH-TV

200+ firearms stolen from Indianapolis area warehouses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 200 firearms within the Indianapolis law enforcement community have been stolen from warehouses in the city, sources have told I-Team 8. The thefts started a couple weeks ago, and many of those guns are high-end firearms that could now be on the streets of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Races for Attorney General, Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Felony homicides, financial crimes, drug cartels, voter fraud and public corruption, all investigated by the Ohio Attorney General, and Ohio voters will decide this year who belongs in that office. Republican Attorney General David Yost is running for reelection, and he will be challenged in the […]
OHIO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Driver’s License Privacy Claims Face High Bar in Data Lawsuits

Privacy & Data Security Chart Builder: Drivers’ Licenses/Motor Vehicle Records (Bloomberg Law subscription required) Consumers will find it harder to bring federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act lawsuits against businesses that experience data security incidents, after a federal appeals court narrowed the circumstances in which those claims can survive dismissal.
LAW
Current Publishing

What to expect with eminent domain

As the Ind. 32 widening project expands in Westfield and other state-funded projects continue throughout Hamilton County, attorney Phil Sever wants homeowners to be informed about eminent domain and what to expect if they receive a letter from the state. Sever, a founding partner with Sever Storey, is an eminent...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy