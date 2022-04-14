ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thieves target street lights for copper wire, Arts District business owner hopes change comes soon

By Lauren Martinez
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Art District business owner said thieves are targeting street lights and cutting copper wire. Walter Buchanan runs a private packaging and shipping business on the corner of third Street and Imperial in the Arts District. For the past five years Buchanan has seen the amount of...

