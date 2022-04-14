Country rap artist Brown to perform at Friday After 5

Blanco Brown is pictured doing a pose. Photo submitted

A special guest has been announced to grace the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at Friday After 5 this summer.

Country rap and hip-hop artist Blanco Brown is set to perform live Aug. 19 to kick off the weekend of the Owensboro HydroFair.

Atlanta-based Brown is known for his breakthrough song “The Git Up” in 2019, which charted in the top 20 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and became the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks. It was the top-selling digital country song in the United States for 13 weeks and has amassed more than 280 million streams on Spotify.

Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, noted Brown’s enthusiasm about being a part of the Friday After 5 lineup when she spoke Wednesday to the Owensboro Rotary Club luncheon in Rogers Hall at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“He is so excited about coming to Friday After 5,” Marseille said. “He said since he’s told people, that they’re going, ‘Oh, I hear it’s that great place down on a river!’ They’re starting to talk about Friday After 5, they’re talking about Owensboro. He’s excited to meet our community.”

Marseille also shared her personal excitement to have Brown on the bill.

“To have him, knowing that he’s current, you hear him on the radio, people know his songs right now, and that he was so willing and his people were willing … I’m thrilled to have Blanco,” Marseille said. “I love his team, he’s a great guy.”

With Brown’s addition to the lineup, FA5 and United Way of the Ohio Valley have teamed up for “The Git Up Challenge to Make A Difference” — an all-ages dance-off competition that invites nonprofit entities, organizations and children to participate in and recognize their efforts for serving the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Working with the (Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce) and through Leadership Owensboro, I’ve developed a relationship with Fran, and we knew that we wanted to work together to make our community a better place,” said Blaine Mathew, manager of digital communications and innovation for UWOV. “Friday After 5 and United Way of the Ohio Valley are definitely two powerhouses in our community. And what better way to join together? I think that’s the spirit of Owensboro.”

More from this section

Categories for participating groups are: nonprofits, schools and dance students; elected officials, city and county employees, Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce staff and Visit Owensboro staff; police, sheriff and fire departments, health departments and medical facility employees; FA5 sponsors; and media outlets ranging from newspapers, online publications, radio and television.

Submissions for video entries will be accepted from May 20 to Aug. 1 via a Google Form and emailing executivedirector@fridayafter5.com.

Participating videos will be shared on FA5 and UWOV’s social media accounts for community members to vote for their favorite group by pressing the “like” button and can “text to donate” through UWOV’s mobile giving platform.

The winner from each category for the social media competition will perform on stage on Aug. 19 to “open” for Brown, while the group that receives the loudest cheers from the audience will be declared the overall winner.

Audience members will also be able to donate via phone during the event.

“We can raise money and awareness for our nonprofits here in town,” Marseille said. “Working together is what this community is all about, and (I am) proud to be a part of it.”

“Everybody’s been cooped up and there’s not been very many events going on, so what better way to get people up and active and working together again and just having a little bit of fun,” Mathew said. “It’s a mental health thing, it’s clearly a physical health thing, and, ultimately, it’s a community health thing because we are helping fund those agencies that got us through the pandemic.”

For more information, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.