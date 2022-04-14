Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around,...
We always need to be aware of the potential for severe weather in the tri-states, but that's especially true for this Wednesday. There's a strong possibility many parts of our area will experience some level of severe storms beginning in the morning hours. There are several forecasts from the National...
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A massive storm system will bring damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possible hail to the region. The system will arrive in this region in the early to mid afternoon Thursday, April 14, with scattered storm activity lasting at times until the late evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN...SCOTT AND WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTIES At 405 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morgan Springs to near Beauchamp to Waldron to 7 miles northwest of Cardiff, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Booneville... Waldron Mansfield... Magazine Blue Mountain... Beauchamp Stonehouse Recreation Area... Cardiff Echo... Oliver Morgan Springs... Mount Magazine Bates... Barber Black Fork... Winfield Olio... Chismville Liberty... Grayson HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-11 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GARLAND AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jessieville, or 7 miles west of Hot Springs Village, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Mountain Pine... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Hot Springs National Park Hamilton... Crows Mountain Valley... Reform Owensville... Paron TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas Central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Berryville... Eureka Springs Lowell... Green Forest Bethel Heights... Hindsville Rudd... Forum Hobbs State Park... Clifty Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Urbanette... Rule Goshen... Metalton Connor... Best HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile, at times, in blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow on roads should primarily be confined to areas above 5000 feet elevation during the mid- to late afternoon hours Saturday. Additional light snow is expected Sunday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-16 02:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 3 to 8 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be over northern Sierra passes such as Yuba and Fredonyer. Rain may mix with snow at times below 6,000 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southern and southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on all area lakes including Lake Powell. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conecuh; Covington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Conecuh and central Covington Counties through 430 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Red Level, or 10 miles west of Andalusia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Opp and River Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0