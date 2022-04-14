ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ericsson's earnings miss on software contract delay, Russia provision

 2 days ago
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ericsson, under fire over its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq, on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter core earnings, hurt by a delay in recording a large software contract and a provision related to suspension of business in Russia.

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($497.16 million) from 5.3 billion a year ago.

The mean forecast of 6.63 billion does not reflect 0.9 billion crowns of provision announced earlier this week related to Russia, according to Refinitiv data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ericsson#Russia#Software#Bribery#Swedish
Reuters

Reuters

