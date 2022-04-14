61 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week, 7 in Daviess County

The Green River District Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region between March 28 to April 3.

Of those cases, seven were in Daviess County, 43 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County and six in Webster County.

GRDHD also reported four deaths related to COVID-19 during the period.

The average number of new cases in the district is nine a day.

As of Monday, the incidence rate in Daviess County was reported at 2.8 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.

All seven counties sit below a critical rate of spread, which is anything at or more than 25.