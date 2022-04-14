ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Damia Ezell's family fights to keep her memory alive, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on her death

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been two months now since the death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. She was shot and killed while riding in a car with her uncle and brother. No one has been arrested or charged with her murder. Her family is pleading for someone to speak...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

This Pregnant Woman’s In-Laws Refuse to Believe Her Unborn Baby is a Girl — Because They Want a Boy

An expecting mom has cut off contact with her in-laws after they denied the sex of her unborn child, then thew her a baby shower to celebrate her imaginary son. The woman wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section to paint what happened after learning she was having a girl — disheartening info to her husband (who cried) and her in-laws who were hoping for a boy to name after a late family member. “My husband and his family had me do things like attend prayers and do other rituals before the reveal at the [doctor’s],” wrote the original poster. “I didn’t like that but went with it to keep the peace.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guns#Tiktok
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Man Secretly Kicks Wife's Sister and Baby Out of Home

Each and every person has secrets. However, some secrets can be a lot worse than others. OnePoll conducted a survey that found that the top secrets people keep from their loved ones are generally mental illness diagnoses and also embarrassing incidents.
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy