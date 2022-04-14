ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamay, TX

Shelley Lynn Jackson

iowaparkleader.com
 2 days ago

Shelley Lynn Jackson 53, of Kamay, passed away Thursday April 7, in Fort Worth. Shelley was born on Sept. 2, 1968, in...

www.iowaparkleader.com

