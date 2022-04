If the weather has put a spring in your step, there’s something that might just make you even more excited: Easter weekend is 15-18 April.Whether you celebrate the holiday’s religious sentiments or not, for many the food is one of the main appeals – think roast lamb, Simnel cake, hot cross buns, and of course Easter eggs. And there’s one destination that is a go-to for special occasions, and it is of course M&S. Ahead of the four-day weekend, the retailer has just launched its range of Easter hampers. Everyone’s favourite character, Percy Pig, has of course been given his...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO