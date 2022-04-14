ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Way of Life

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh3Wu_0f8mlgAc00
Madison Lowe, from left, Cassondra Lowe and Makayla Lowe-Sikes sit with “Abby” on Wednesday at Owensboro Animal Hospital. The family are longtime volunteers at Daviess County Animal Care and Control. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

For Cassondra Lowe and her family, fostering animals from the Daviess County animal shelter has become a way of life over the last 10-plus years.

Lowe, her husband Randy and daughters Madison Lowe and Makayla Lowe-Sikes have provided a much-needed safe environment for hundreds of animals that have come through Daviess County Animal Care and Control while they were awaiting their forever home.

Cassondra Lowe said her family first became involved with the shelter at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 when her daughter Makayla was looking to do some volunteer hours about 10 years ago.

“We would go and clean cages, and Makayla would go and sit in the room and pet on the cats, which is what we call pet therapy,” she said.

It was then that Ashley Thompson, animal care and control director, asked if the family might be interested in fostering animals for the shelter.

“I found out what that entails, and one thing just led to another, and we have been doing it for 10 years or more,” Lowe said.

Thompson said the Lowe family members have been consistent and caring volunteers throughout the years.

“They are very kind, caring people,” Thompson said, “and the animals thrive in their home and do well.”

Thompson said there are a few requirements someone fostering an animal while it is in the care of Daviess County Animal Care and Control must meet, in addition to residing within the county.

More from this section

“You do have to have a place to have them where they would be inside,” she said. “We don’t want fosters to be outside animals. While they are going through the foster program, you just have to provide a safe, neutering place for them to be until they are ready to be adopted.”

Growing up in a family that gave its time for the care of animals has left a lasting impression on Lowe-Sikes, who aspires to be a veterinarian.

Lowe-Sikes is currently a veterinarian assistant at Owensboro Animal Hospital.

“I will graduate from Kentucky Wesleyan this month and apply to vet school,” she said. “That is ultimately my dream.”

In addition to her work at Owensboro Animal Clinic, Lowe-Sikes volunteers with the spay and neuter program at Daviess County Animal Care and Control.

Madison Lowe has also fostered animals, but she decided she had found a keeper about a year-and-a-half ago in a dog named Bailey.

“I feel like a lot of people think that fostering is just the humans saving the animals, but in the end, the animals can end up saving the people too,” Madison Lowe said. “Bailey, my foster, I got him during a time when I was kind of at my lowest, and he really helped me out, and we became inseparable.”

Cassondra Lowe said that she would like to encourage everyone who might have an interest in volunteering with animals to give it a try. For those who might not want to foster an animal, there are several other ways to volunteer or donate.

“You can go to the clinic, you can spend therapeutic time with the cats and the dogs, you can donate items, you can participate in their fundraisers,” she said. “It is not necessarily just fostering and bringing animals into your home if you don’t have that capacity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
Newsweek

Can You Train a Cat?

Cat owners might wonder whether their pets can ever be trained—let alone taught to perform tricks. Here, animal behaviorists explain how to coach a kitty.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Daviess County, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
County
Daviess County, KY
KTVZ

10 things to know as a first-time foster pet parent

10 things to know as a first-time foster pet parent. Fostering pets can give animals a chance to flourish before they’re sent to their forever homes. According to data gathered by The Humane Society of the United States, 6.5 million cats and dogs enter shelters every year. Many of these shelters can’t house all of the animals they receive and, thus, rely on foster pet parents to fill in those gaps.
PETS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kentucky Wesleyan#Dog#Animal Control
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
PETS
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WVNews

Pandemic Pups: Why You Should Opt for a Senior Dog

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a 250% increase in global searches for pet adoption, and 23 million American households adopted a so-called "pandemic pet." Shelters have reported a surge of homeless animals in 2022, which is thought to result from owners returning to work and shirking responsibility. The data to support...
PETS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
297
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy