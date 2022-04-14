Madison Lowe, from left, Cassondra Lowe and Makayla Lowe-Sikes sit with “Abby” on Wednesday at Owensboro Animal Hospital. The family are longtime volunteers at Daviess County Animal Care and Control. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

For Cassondra Lowe and her family, fostering animals from the Daviess County animal shelter has become a way of life over the last 10-plus years.

Lowe, her husband Randy and daughters Madison Lowe and Makayla Lowe-Sikes have provided a much-needed safe environment for hundreds of animals that have come through Daviess County Animal Care and Control while they were awaiting their forever home.

Cassondra Lowe said her family first became involved with the shelter at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 when her daughter Makayla was looking to do some volunteer hours about 10 years ago.

“We would go and clean cages, and Makayla would go and sit in the room and pet on the cats, which is what we call pet therapy,” she said.

It was then that Ashley Thompson, animal care and control director, asked if the family might be interested in fostering animals for the shelter.

“I found out what that entails, and one thing just led to another, and we have been doing it for 10 years or more,” Lowe said.

Thompson said the Lowe family members have been consistent and caring volunteers throughout the years.

“They are very kind, caring people,” Thompson said, “and the animals thrive in their home and do well.”

Thompson said there are a few requirements someone fostering an animal while it is in the care of Daviess County Animal Care and Control must meet, in addition to residing within the county.

More from this section

“You do have to have a place to have them where they would be inside,” she said. “We don’t want fosters to be outside animals. While they are going through the foster program, you just have to provide a safe, neutering place for them to be until they are ready to be adopted.”

Growing up in a family that gave its time for the care of animals has left a lasting impression on Lowe-Sikes, who aspires to be a veterinarian.

Lowe-Sikes is currently a veterinarian assistant at Owensboro Animal Hospital.

“I will graduate from Kentucky Wesleyan this month and apply to vet school,” she said. “That is ultimately my dream.”

In addition to her work at Owensboro Animal Clinic, Lowe-Sikes volunteers with the spay and neuter program at Daviess County Animal Care and Control.

Madison Lowe has also fostered animals, but she decided she had found a keeper about a year-and-a-half ago in a dog named Bailey.

“I feel like a lot of people think that fostering is just the humans saving the animals, but in the end, the animals can end up saving the people too,” Madison Lowe said. “Bailey, my foster, I got him during a time when I was kind of at my lowest, and he really helped me out, and we became inseparable.”

Cassondra Lowe said that she would like to encourage everyone who might have an interest in volunteering with animals to give it a try. For those who might not want to foster an animal, there are several other ways to volunteer or donate.

“You can go to the clinic, you can spend therapeutic time with the cats and the dogs, you can donate items, you can participate in their fundraisers,” she said. “It is not necessarily just fostering and bringing animals into your home if you don’t have that capacity.”