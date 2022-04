Nathan Creason struck out 14 batters and Carter Oerman drove in six runs to lead Excelsior to an 11-1 victory over Big Bear on Thursday afternoon. Creason held the Bears to just one earned run on three hits over six innings of work. Creason improved his record on the mound to 4-4 and has now struck out a team-high 93 batters on the season.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO