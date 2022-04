Downtown’s development and resurgence shows no signs of slowing and now, a bustling office tower is getting a major makeover. As part of the historic Houston Center Campus, 3 Houston Center will undergo a major renovation, Brookfield Properties announced. Brookfield has been behind the transformation of the entire Houston Center Campus, which includes LyondellBasell Tower, 2 Houston Center, 3 Houston Center, 4 Houston Center, and The Highlight at Houston Center (formerly known as The Shops at Houston Center).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO