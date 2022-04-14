ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ericsson warns likely to be fined over Iraq scandal, reports profit slump

By Supantha Mukherjee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeCQa_0f8mk5tj00

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom provider Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Thursday it would likely be fined by U.S. regulators for its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq and reported a slide in quarterly earnings due to its suspension of business in Russia.

The company disclosed in February that an internal investigation had found it may have made payments to the Islamic State militant group in Iraq - misconduct it said "started at least back in 2011".

Shares in Ericsson tumbled 7% in early Thursday trade, bringing the stock's losses since news of the scandal broke to around 30%.

The U.S. Department of Justice could take a range of actions, it said. These "may likely include additional monetary payments," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement, adding that the company could not reliably estimate the size of the fine.

Ericsson reported an 11% drop in adjusted operating earnings for the first quarter to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($500 million). It was hurt by a $95 million provision for its indefinite suspension of business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. read more

Ongoing patent litigation with Apple Inc and a delay in the renewal of a 1 billion crown annual software contract to the current quarter also weighed on the results.

But revenue rose 11% to 55.1 billion crowns on higher demand for 5G telecom equipment, beating estimates of 53.36 billion crowns.

A fine would come on top of a $1 billion fine paid to the DOJ in 2019 to settle bribery cases in several countries. At the time, Ericsson also agreed to supervision by the regulators for three years.

"A fine is, in our view, the best Ericsson can hope for, as much worse scenarios have been discussed in the market recently," said Mads Rosendal, analyst at Danske Bank Credit Research.

Market speculation about possible penalties has ranged from sanctions on the company to a ban on selling in the United States to legal action being taken against top Ericsson executives.

In a public rebuke for the scandal, last week shareholders representing more than 10% of Ericsson shares voted against discharging board members of liability for the previous year. That means Ekholm and other board members could be held personally liable for their actions. read more

Ericsson has also been spending heavily to boost inventory for critical parts in the face of a global chip shortage.

"We do see that certain vital components need extra attention... we have decided to invest in buffer inventory for some of those vital components," Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said.

($1=9.4483 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

DaVita and its former CEO acquitted of U.S. antitrust charges

April 15 (Reuters) - A jury in Denver, Colorado, acquitted dialysis provider DaVita (DVA.N) and its former CEO Kent Thiry on Friday of charges that they conspired with competitors not to hire each other's employees. The Justice Department had alleged in the case that both DaVita and Surgical Care Affiliates...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ericsson#Bribery#Swedish#Islamic#Apple Inc
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy