The story behind the marker on the lawn

There’s an historical marker on the Third Street side of the courthouse lawn about a dog and a speech that gave the world the phrase “a dog is man’s best friend.”

Here’s the story behind the marker.

George Graham Vest, a Frankfort native who spent about a year in Owensboro, gave the world that cliché in 1870.

And despite spending 24 years in the U.S. Senate, Vest is best known today for his eulogy to a dog.

He and his brother-in-law, Robert S. Triplett, launched the Owensboro Gazette, the city’s second newspaper, in 1852.

They sold it a year later, and Vest moved to Missouri, setting up a law practice in Georgetown in 1853.

When the Civil War broke out, he was serving in the Missouri House of Representatives.

In 1862, Vest was named judge advocate of the Confederate forces in Missouri and elected to the Confederate Congress, where he served until 1865.

When the war ended, Vest resumed his law practice in Sedalia, Missouri.

Four years later came the case that won him worldwide fame.

It began on Oct. 28, 1869, when a Johnson County sheepman named Leonidas Hornsby shot and killed Old Drum, a hunting dog owned by his brother-in-law, Charles Burden.

He suspected that the dog had killed some of his sheep.

Burden filed suit and hired three lawyers, one of whom was Vest.

Before the trial began in Warrensburg, Missouri, on Sept. 23, 1870, Vest is reported to have said that he would win “or apologize to every dog in Missouri.”

When it came time to address the jury, Vest looked each man in the eye and said, among other things:

“The best friend a man has in this world may turn against him and become his enemy. His son or daughter that he has reared with loving care may prove ungrateful. Those who are nearest and dearest to us, those whom we trust with our happiness and our good name, may become traitors to their faith. The money that a man has, he may lose. It flies away from him, perhaps when he needs it most.

“The one absolutely unselfish friend that a man can have in this selfish world, the one that never deserts him and the one that never proves ungrateful or treacherous is his dog.

“Gentlemen of the jury, a man’s dog stands by him in prosperity and in poverty, in health and in sickness. He will sleep on the cold ground, where the wintry winds blow and the snow drives fiercely, if only he may be near his master’s side. And when the last scene of all comes and death takes the master in its embrace and his body is laid away in the cold ground, no matter if all other friends pursue their way, there by his graveside will the noble dog be found, his head between his paws, his eyes sad but open in alert watchfulness, faithful and true even to death.”

Well, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Vest won the day — and $50 in damages for his client.

The speech was reprinted in newspapers across the land — and around the world.

And folks in Warrensburg were so proud that nearly a century later, on Sept. 23, 1958, they erected a statue of Old Drum and engraved Vest’s words in stone so generations still unborn could one day read them.

Another monument had been erected to Old Drum in 1947 at the crossing of Big Creek where his body was found.

As for Vest, he moved to Kansas City in 1877.

Two years later, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. And he was re-elected in 1885, 1891 and 1897.

Vest left office in 1903 and died on Aug. 9, 1904.

He’s buried in St. Louis.

But his famous speech lives on in cyberspace.

