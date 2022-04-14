Dog rescued from car trunk after being found zip-tied in cooler bag

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A dog was rescued from a vehicle’s trunk last week during a drug investigation by the Clark-Vancouver regional drug task force.

The task force found the dog zip-tied inside a cooler bag in the trunk. The suspect gave up ownership of the dog to animal control at the scene.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax during the search warrant.

