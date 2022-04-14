Dog rescued from car trunk after being found zip-tied in cooler bag
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A dog was rescued from a vehicle’s trunk last week during a drug investigation by the Clark-Vancouver regional drug task force.
The task force found the dog zip-tied inside a cooler bag in the trunk. The suspect gave up ownership of the dog to animal control at the scene.Family ‘relieved’ after investigators confirm remains of missing woman
Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax during the search warrant.
