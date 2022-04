(The Center Square) – California could move to shorten the work week for employees of large companies under a new proposal by state lawmakers. Assembly Bill 2932, introduced by Assemblymembers Evan Low and Cristina Garcia, would make a 32-hour workweek the standard for companies with more than 500 employees. Any work done over 32 hours would trigger overtime of at least 1.5 times the regular rate of pay, according to the bill. Additionally, any work above 12 hours in a day must be compensated at twice the regular pay rate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO