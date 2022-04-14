ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup: Watch all the goals from Liverpool's route to FA Cup semi-final

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch all the goals from Liverpool's route to the FA Cup semi-finals with...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Reaching semi-finals of FA Cup 'means everything'

Jurgen Klopp says finally reaching the last four of the FA Cup "means everything" and added that his side will treat Saturday's game against Manchester City like a final. Liverpool have never previously made it past the fifth round of the competition under Klopp. When asked what the FA Cup...
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
The Independent

Freiburg vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Freiburg take on Bochum in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 30-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

I'm not sure if there is a more unpredictable side in the Premier League than Manchester United. Since defeating Tottenham, United have fallen out of Champions League thanks to Atletico Madrid, drawn Leicester City, and lost to Everton. That's all from a side that needs to make the top four to ensure that they can recruit players during the summer.
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals Conor Gallagher apology after Chelsea reject Crystal Palace’s FA Cup semi-final request

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he apologised personally to Conor Gallagher for Chelsea blocking the England midfielder playing for Crystal Palace against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.Palace made an official request for Chelsea loanee Gallagher to be given permission to play against his parent club in the last-four cup clash at Wembley.Chelsea rejected Palace’s request due to the terms of his Selhurst Park loan, and while manager Tuchel insisted that was the correct decision he also admitted understanding the 22-year-old’s frustrations.Asked if he could appreciate the frustration from Palace boss Patrick Vieira and Gallagher, Tuchel replied: “Yes. I had...
BBC

Ulster Championship: BBC Northern Ireland to show six live games

BBC Northern Ireland will broadcast six live Ulster Championship games in 2022, including both semi-finals and the 29 May decider. The BBC live action begins on 23 April as Antrim host Cavan in the quarter-final at Corrigan Park on BBC Two NI. That is followed by Armagh's much-anticipated trip to...
BBC

Chelsea talking point: A major cup run the Blues need to convert

While Chelsea's super performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday was ultimately in vain, the players can be proud of the way they made Real Madrid look second best for the vast majority of the game. Thomas Tuchel himself deserves a lot of credit for a creative tactical approach, playing...
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during last Saturday's win at Aston Villa. Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue, while Japhet Tanganga is the only other long-term absentee. Brighton will be without ill midfielder Steven Alzate and injured defender...
