Premier League

FA Cup: Watch all the goals from Man City's route to FA Cup semi-final

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch all the goals from Manchester City's route to the FA Cup semi-finals...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Snooker World Championship: Jackson Page qualifies for Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Welsh youngster Jackson Page will make his World Championship debut after victory over David Grace in qualifying. Page, 20, beat England's Grace...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
SPORTS
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool go again in FA Cup semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s Part 2 of the Manchester City-Liverpool doubleheader and this time it’s in the FA Cup semifinals. The top teams in the country meet again at Wembley Stadium, a week after drawing 2-2 in a richly entertaining Premier League game that left the title race delicately poised. This time, the result will be definitive — either Liverpool’s ambitions of a quadruple of trophies will be extinguished or City’s hopes of a treble of trophies will be over. Both teams come into the game having just qualified for the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool has already won the League Cup. In the Premier League, it’s another big day in the top-four race with fourth-placed Tottenham hosting Brighton, fifth-placed Arsenal at Southampton and seventh-placed Manchester United at home to Norwich. The three rivals are separated by six points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

After the disappointment of Tuesday night’s elimination from the Champions League, we have a chance to keep our quest alive for one more trophy this season as we take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley on Sunday. The match against Real Madrid certainly took a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola dreaming of lifting the FA Cup again

Pep Guardiola said he has unfinished business with the FA Cup as he looks to take Manchester City beyond the semi-finals for only the second time. City have reached the last four of the competition five times under the Spaniard, but their only triumph under him came in 2019. When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Alex Smithies: Cardiff City goalkeeper to leave club

Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies has played his last game for the Bluebirds, boss Steve Morison has said. The 32-year old was dropped after the 4-0 south Wales derby defeat by Swansea and is out of contract in June. Morison says the decision has been taken as Smithies - who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea talking point: A major cup run the Blues need to convert

While Chelsea's super performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday was ultimately in vain, the players can be proud of the way they made Real Madrid look second best for the vast majority of the game. Thomas Tuchel himself deserves a lot of credit for a creative tactical approach, playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

