Raikes Beef Co.: Beef Dinner

While Trini pelau has much in common with other protein-rich rice dishes found across the world, this one-pot workhorse gets its distinct rich, dark hue and smoky sweetness from a burnt sugar caramel, known as “browning,” which serves as the dish’s flavor base. This dish is a vessel for some of the Caribbean’s finest flavors, like bright and punchy herbs, spicy-sweet aromatics, and grassy coconut milk—but it’s also a reflection of the multicultural society of the twin-island republic and a mirror of the rich diversity of island life. Read more about the history of pelau—and why it’s the unofficial national dish of Trinidad and Tobago—here.
Comments / 0