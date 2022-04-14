ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Raikes Beef Co.: Beef Dinner

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Join us for a special beef dinner with American Wagyu...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Free Easter Dinner at Fatbelly Deli & Creamery

Easter is this Sunday and Fatbelly Deli & Creamery in Standwood is helping the community celebrate with a free Easter Dinner. Owner Jake Butler and his team will be packaging healthy portioned meals to go. The meal includes Dearborn ham drizzled with cherry honey mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, maple brown sugar carrots, and delicious desserts.
DEARBORN, MI
KATU.com

Corned Beef Hash

As the saying goes, everyone's Irish on St. Patrick’s Day...so Mary Cressler and Sean Martin, co-authors of "Fire and Wine”, joined us to share a delicious way to use corned beef leftovers! You'll find their Corned Beef Hash recipe here. Check out their cookbook, Fire + Wine here.
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Corned Beef and Cabbage

This St. Patrick’s Day, Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante is showing us how to make a traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage meal. Chop onion into large chunks and place at the bottom of a large 6 quart casserole dish. Add chopped potatoes, carrots chopped into cubes, bay leaves,...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Food & Drinks
Ashland, NE
Lifestyle
City
Ashland, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Brisket#Food Drink#Raikes Beef Co#Beef Dinner#American Wagyu Beef#Ne
97ZOK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
Best of South Florida

New candy-coated cocktails and Cajun menu items at Smokey Bones

No, it's not a fish tank. It's a cocktail — from Smokey Bones.Smokey Bones. Smokey Bones, the full-service restaurant chain delivering barbecue and award-winning ribs via 61 locations across 16 states, is taking flavor cues from the Bayou and adding a brand new Cajun Mahi entrée and Louisiana-style BBQ Shrimp appetizer to the menu.
thecountrycook.net

Beef Stroganoff Cups

These Beef Stroganoff Cups take a classic dish and make them into an easy, fun handheld form that is less mess and easy to hold and eat!. Ground Beef Stroganoff has been one of those recipes that we have been making for years. It is a great fast-fix dinner when we want some comfort food. So I decided I wanted to take a spin on a favorite and make these Beef Stroganoff Cups! Your favorite filling all stuffed into crescent roll dough then baked! It makes a great appetizer or dinner. They are fun, easy and super tasty and the whole family loves them! If you are looking to take a spin on a classic, then you absolutely must make this Beef Stroganoff Cup recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Trinidadian Beef Pelau

While Trini pelau has much in common with other protein-rich rice dishes found across the world, this one-pot workhorse gets its distinct rich, dark hue and smoky sweetness from a burnt sugar caramel, known as “browning,” which serves as the dish’s flavor base. This dish is a vessel for some of the Caribbean’s finest flavors, like bright and punchy herbs, spicy-sweet aromatics, and grassy coconut milk—but it’s also a reflection of the multicultural society of the twin-island republic and a mirror of the rich diversity of island life. Read more about the history of pelau—and why it’s the unofficial national dish of Trinidad and Tobago—here.
FOOD & DRINKS
97 Rock

10 of the Best Places To Get Brisket in the Tri-Cities

Where Can You Get The Best Brisket In The Tri-Cities?. If you love meat, this article is for you. I love my meats and I love barbeque. I noticed that everyone was posting about their favorite BBQ places in the Tri-Cities in the Facebook group "All About The Tri-Cities". As...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KPBS

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK'S ILLUSTRATED: Prime Rib and Popovers

Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with the PBS Video App. AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN FROM COOK’S ILLUSTRATED is back with mouth-watering recipes and culinary techniques to help viewers enhance their home-cooked meals. In season 22, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, and their team of test cooks return to their studio kitchen!
RECIPES
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Is Just Now Discovering Wagyu Steak

Since there exists a hierarchy of steak snobs just as the craft beer scene has with all the hipsters or the wine clubs do with their winos. Before you start in with the "I've been eating wagyu steak for X-amount of years" shut up. Things come slow to Oklahoma and as wagyu steak emerges in this state, we'll all be at your egotistical steak level.
OKLAHOMA STATE
purewow.com

Banana Pudding Cups

Sometimes you want to put on your chef’s hat and try your hand at a fussy, fancy dessert. And sometimes you want to “heal your inner child” with a treat that’s the definition of nostalgia and comfort. Enter banana pudding cups. There are a lot of...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy