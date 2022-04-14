ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing anxiety among Scottish firms over economy

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish companies are becoming increasingly anxious about their prospects in the face of complex economic challenges, a report has found. A Scottish Chambers of Commerce survey found record levels of concern over inflation and rising costs. It said firms already faced obstacles in a period of increased uncertainty. They...

Reuters

Global economy braces for China inflation shock

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s battle against Covid-19 is set to deliver the world economy another blow on top of the war in Ukraine. Chinese manufacturing hubs are seizing up as authorities stamp out fresh outbreaks. Despite talk about diversifying supply chains, the world's dependence on Chinese factories has only increased.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Shanghai’s disruptive impact on the summer supply chain

The hairball snarling the flow of trade in Shanghai is growing. Just as I warned on March 24, this lockdown will have a significant impact. The longer the delays, the greater the impact on U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. We have seen this horror show before and we all know the containers that are currently piling up will eventually make their way to the United States, creating massive congestion.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) investment in India over the next five years during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders were meeting to strengthen security amid the Ukraine crisis...
INDIA
Reuters

More Taiwan firms say East China COVID curbs stop production

TAIPEI (Reuters) - At least 11 Taiwanese companies, mostly making parts for electronics, said on Wednesday that government COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production, as disruption from the measures spreads. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Will Global Economy Grow in 2022?

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s war against Ukraine is likely to reinforce the monetary tightening trend in advanced countries that began in late 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Dollar General Could Thrive in Inflation's 'Retail Ice Age'How Shoe Carnival Captured 'Dislocated' CustomersMacy's Going Hard on Off-Price This YearBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
