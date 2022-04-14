As food prices increase, some take to growing their own

DAYTON — As food prices reach a new high, more people are taking to growing their own pantry.

During the pandemic, it became a trend for many to start their own garden as shelves were empty.

Now, people are getting in on the trend — but for a different reason.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently updated its food price outlook for 2022 and it shows everything at the store is more expensive.

Fresh fruits are up nearly 11 percent compared to last year; fresh vegetables are more than 4 percent.

Even processed fruits and vegetables are almost 8 percent higher.

A local owner of a garden center said he has seen more people interested in starting their own “urban gardens.”

“There’s so many people that are trying it that there are people that are getting the benefit from canning and all that,” Rick Kossoudji, owner of North Dayton Garden Center, said.

Growing your own food can also have health benefits.

You can also choose what pesticides and fertilizers you use on your produce.

“You can make sure diseases are kept off and again neem oil takes care of bugs and diseases and it’s completely organic,” Kossoudji told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

A study even suggested that gardening can help improve your social and psychological health.

Right now Kossoudji recommends growing crops that can survive in cooler seasons like carrots, spinach or kale.

For produce like tomatoes and peppers, you might want to wait a few more weeks until our temperatures stop dipping below 40 degrees he said.

