“One on the Ground”: First Presbyterian Church Lunch & Learn Series.

You can register for the March Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at noon. This month's virtual program is titled Home as Foundation. Curator William Snyder plans to focus on the Eisenhower boyhood home as we continue to delve into the making of a leader. Covering both literal and figurative implications, what did the structure at 201 East South Fourth Street mean to the future general and president? Ike’s parents, David and Ida, provided educational, moral, and spiritual guidance. But did the home and property itself influence Ike and his brothers?

27 DAYS AGO