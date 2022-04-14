ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

“One on the Ground”: First Presbyterian Church Lunch & Learn Series.

Talk by Karen Wielinski, author of One on the Ground: The...

JC Post

Lunch & Learn will focus on the Eisenhower boyhood home

You can register for the March Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at noon. This month's virtual program is titled Home as Foundation. Curator William Snyder plans to focus on the Eisenhower boyhood home as we continue to delve into the making of a leader. Covering both literal and figurative implications, what did the structure at 201 East South Fourth Street mean to the future general and president? Ike’s parents, David and Ida, provided educational, moral, and spiritual guidance. But did the home and property itself influence Ike and his brothers?
News Channel 3-12

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church brings back ‘Dinner on the Ground’ fellowship tradition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A treasured, Sunday tradition is making a comeback this weekend on the Eastside in Santa Barbara. "We got some good, deep Southern-style meatloaf coming up, bowls of beans we gonna be featuring, Southern-style with lima beans, chili with the big chunk of cornbread," said Pastor Roderick Murray. The event is happening The post Friendship Missionary Baptist Church brings back ‘Dinner on the Ground’ fellowship tradition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC12

Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than a month since the fire at Fox Elementary, students and teachers finally came back together under one roof for the first day of in-person learning. They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents and volunteers spent nearly two weeks...
RICHMOND, VA
WLOS.com

Mountain church holding fundraising lunch, April 2, to raise money for victims of war

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another church in the mountains is stepping up to help those caught in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Blessed Hill Slavic Church, located at 38 Blessed Hill Road in Leicester, is holding a fundraising lunch on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church says the lunch will be raising money to "help the victims of war."
LEICESTER, NC
the University of Delaware

Women's Caucus Lunch and Learn April 8

The UD Women's Caucus will hold another lunch and learn at noon, Friday, April 8. Titled "Avoiding Burnout and Building Resilience," the meeting will be a special talk with Jennie Maslow from Student Wellness and Health Promotion. All faculty and staff are invited to join in the discussion, held virtually...
Vicksburg Post

HOLY GROUND: Christ Episcopal Church is part of Vicksburg’s culture

At 183 years old, Christ Episcopal Church’s history is a part of the fabric that is Vicksburg. Like the city’s residents, the church and its congregations survived the Siege of Vicksburg in 1863, yellow fever epidemics and the 1953 tornado. They lost two rectors to yellow fever — one, the Rev. Dr. George Weller, the church’s first rector, died in the yellow fever epidemic before the church was completed.
VICKSBURG, MS
Patriot Ledger

'It's an exciting holiday': South Shore celebrates a Passover steeped in tradition

MILTON — For Jewish families on the South Shore, the joyful traditions of Passover begin even before the first Seder night. For days, families prepare to mark the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt with blessings, songs, prayers and symbolic traditions that have become a time honored practice across the world. From the burning of the chametz to symbolic meals and even the setting of the table, Passover carries meaning that stretches across centuries and continents.
MILTON, MA

